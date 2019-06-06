Skip to first row site navigation
Skip to second row site navigation
Skip to news entries
Skip to archive page
Skip to double wide sidebar
Skip to tabbed sidebar
Skip to left sidebar
Skip to right sidebar
Home
Classifieds
Community Page
Schedules
▼
Gordon Sports
LCHS Baseball
Trojan Football
Local Weather
About Us
Subscribe
Contact Us
Real Estate
Police report
Barnesville.com
Top Stories
News
Crime/Arrests
▼
Crime
Arrests
Births/Obituaries
▼
Births
Obituaries
Sports
Opinion
▼
Geiger's Counter
Food/Features
▼
Food
Features
Public Notices
Police report
Posted by
Walter Geiger
in
Arrests
Thursday, June 6. 2019
Between Tuesday, May 21 and Monday, June 3 the Barnesville Police Department made the following arrests:
Please
login
or
register
to read the rest of this story.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (
Linear
| Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please
login
or
register
to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Login
Username
Password
First time users SIGN UP HERE!
Comments
Bee Sweet
about
Puppy mill couple arrested again; bonds set, passports surrendered
Thu, Jun 06, 2019 - 07:28 AM
I’m glad law enforcement continues to look at this case. One thing about people who [...]
I hate Animal Abusers
about
Puppy mill couple arrested again; bonds set, passports surrendered
Thu, Jun 06, 2019 - 03:58 AM
Great detective work. Thank you Detective Chad, on behalf of the animals. Thank you [...]
Mayhaw Jelly
about
Puppy mill couple arrested again; bonds set, passports surrendered
Wed, Jun 05, 2019 - 02:05 PM
Good Job!!! I hope the DA decides to seize their assets!! I also hope the DA goes [...]
Recent Stories
Police report
Thursday, June 6 2019
Finding your American Revolutionary War ancestor
Thursday, June 6 2019
75 years ago, Barnesville was bracing for news from D-Day invasion
Thursday, June 6 2019
Puppy mill couple arrested again; bonds set, passports surrendered
Wednesday, June 5 2019
No finer inductees than these
Wednesday, June 5 2019
Archives
June 2019
May 2019
Recent...
Older...
Copyright
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Powered by
s9y
&
Optional Necessity
•
Admin
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette