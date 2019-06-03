Mrs. Mary E. McDowell 51, transitioned on May 22, 2019 at her residence. Funeral Services was held on Wednesday 11AM at the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. Pastor David Blaylock officiated and interment was in the O’Neal Cemetery.
Services was under the direction of Trice Funeral Home Inc.
Mrs. McDowell is survived by her husband Mr. Tony Mcdowell, her parents Mr. Walter & Cloteal Geiger all of Barnesville. Grandchildren Ms. Breyona Geiger of Barnesville, Mr. Quentavous Echols of Athens, Ms. Jylia Echols, and Ms. Ryszae Echols both of Barnesville. Two Sisters Ms. Shirie Geiger of Barnesville, and Ms. Cloteal R. Geiger of LaGrange, Brothers Mr. Walter (Kimberly) Geiger of Locust Grove, and Mr. Clarence (Trece) Geiger of Griffin. Sister-in-law Ms. Cathy McDowell of Barnesville and Brother-in-law Mr. Melton (Jessica) Watson of Milner. A host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and many Dear Friends whom all will cherish her memory.
Mary E. McDowell
