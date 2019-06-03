/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Lee Collier

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Obituaries
Monday, June 3. 2019
Mr. Lee Collier 76, transitioned on May 28 at his residence Funeral Services was held on Saturday at the Sardis Baptist Church. Rev. Dr. Eddie Collier officiated and interment was in the church cemetery.
Services under the direction of Trice Funeral Home Inc.
Mr. Collier’s love for his family will continue on in the hearts of his daughters, Ms. Joyce Collier, Ms. Janice Collier, and Ms. Lisa Collier all of Barnesville. Sons Mr. Leroy Collier, Mr. Walter Collier, and Mr. Terrell (Pamela) Harden all of Barnesville. Eighteen Grandchildren, Twenty Great-Grandchildren, Two Great-Great-Grandchildren also survive. A host of Sisters, Brothers, Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins & Dear Friends all will cherish his memory.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette