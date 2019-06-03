Mr. Lee Collier 76, transitioned on May 28 at his residence Funeral Services was held on Saturday at the Sardis Baptist Church. Rev. Dr. Eddie Collier officiated and interment was in the church cemetery.
Services under the direction of Trice Funeral Home Inc.
Mr. Collier’s love for his family will continue on in the hearts of his daughters, Ms. Joyce Collier, Ms. Janice Collier, and Ms. Lisa Collier all of Barnesville. Sons Mr. Leroy Collier, Mr. Walter Collier, and Mr. Terrell (Pamela) Harden all of Barnesville. Eighteen Grandchildren, Twenty Great-Grandchildren, Two Great-Great-Grandchildren also survive. A host of Sisters, Brothers, Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins & Dear Friends all will cherish his memory.
Lee Collier
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks