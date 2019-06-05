At the end of last week, only three houses remained in the Aldora Mill village and those were spoken for and expected to be moved soon. The Town of Aldora has big plans and is itching to move ahead with a gated community on the property.
All the mill homes were sold some time ago and several have already been flipped.
Outbuildings, blocks and other items are free for the taking at the old mill village.
Aldora mill village down to three houses
