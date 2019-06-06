By Walter Geiger
As home to an outstanding military college with many decorated veterans on its faculty, Barnesville was well aware the D-Day invasion of Normandy was imminent 75 years ago this week.
By just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6 1944, everyone was tuned into their radios and street traffic was higher than normal as citizens discussed the turning point of the war, according to coverage in The News Gazette.
Multiple local soldiers were known to be in England preparing for the invasion. They included three brothers, T.Sgt. Cleveland Zellner, Pfc. Preston Zellner and Pfc. Cornell Zellner. They were the sons of Mrs. and Mrs. R. G. Zellner of Redbone.
75 years ago, Barnesville was bracing for news from D-Day invasion
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks