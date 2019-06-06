A workshop for ladies interested in Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) membership will be held on Saturday, June 15th, 10:30 a.m. at the Barnesville-Lamar County Library. If you know you have an ancestor who was a soldier or patriot during the time of the American Revolution or are interested in finding one who served during that time and are interested in joining a DAR chapter come to the workshop.
Sponsored by the Lamar-Lafayette Chapter NSDAR, the workshop will feature researching on the DAR database and beginning an application for DAR membership. Call or email: Susan Lindsey (770) 468-7920 or [email protected] for information and to register for the workshop.
Finding your American Revolutionary War ancestor
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks