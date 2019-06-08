/Unitedbank
This Harley-Davidson trailer was the last asset removed from the Matthews property late Thursday afternoon. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Matthews' assets seized

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Saturday, June 8. 2019
LCSO deputies and agents from the state Department of Revenue, in consultation with the Towaliga circuit district attorney's office and special prosecutor Jessica Rock, decided to seize the assets of alleged puppy mill operators John David Matthews and Latitia Matthews. Teams spent two days removing items which included multiple vehicles, a boat, tractor, phones and computers.

The Matthews were released on $20,000 bonds Thursday after their most recent arrests for tax evasion Wednesday.

For much more on this story, see the 6.11.19 print edition of The Herald Gazette.
