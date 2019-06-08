Matthews' assets seized

LCSO deputies and agents from the state Department of Revenue, in consultation with the Towaliga circuit district attorney's office and special prosecutor Jessica Rock, decided to seize the assets of alleged puppy mill operators John David Matthews and Latitia Matthews. Teams spent two days removing items which included multiple vehicles, a boat, tractor, phones and computers.
The Matthews were released on $20,000 bonds Thursday after their most recent arrests for tax evasion Wednesday.
This Harley-Davidson trailer was the last asset removed from the Matthews property late Thursday afternoon. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
