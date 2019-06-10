Dr. Mark David King, age 58, of Barnesville, GA passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at his residence.
Mark was born on Wednesday, January 18, 1961 in Berwyn, Illinois to the late Harry Joseph King and the late Loretta Catherine Mulvaney King. He was a professor at Gordon State College for 14 years. Mark grew up in Towson, Maryland. He loved the Chicago Cubs, reading, cooking, and spending time with family. Mark received his PhD at LSU and his master’s degree at DePaul University in Chicago.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Laura King; daughter, Katherine Ressie King; brother and sister-in-law, Terry & Kathleen King; sister and brother-in-law, Diane & Robin Hirth; nieces, Brigid King, Shannon King, and Caitlin King.
A memorial service for Dr. Mark King will be held at a later date.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the King family.
Mark David King
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks