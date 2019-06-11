A Lamar County couple is stranded at their home at 181 Pondersoa Lane after heavy rains burst a dam adjacent to their driveway, cutting a 12-15 foot ravine through their only means of access to their property.
James and Vivian Parker said a neighbor measured over seven inches of rain before the dam burst sometime Sunday night. The half-acre pond yielded only two fish after it was suddenly drained. A considerable amount of water is still running through the waterway and fire chief Douglas Matthews is trying to find some help for the couple. "It is going to take someone with an excavator," Matthews said.
If you can help or know someone who can, contact the Parkers at 770.358.2234 or chief Matthews at 678.603.5630.
James and Vivian Parker are stranded at their property at 181 Ponderosa Lane and need help. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
