The Stepping Stones Shootout golf tournament is set for Friday, June 21 at Morgan Dairy Golf Club. The shotgun start is set for 9 a.m.
Registration is $400 per team. The first place team will win $2,000 if the goal of a field of 18 teams is reached.
Sponsorships are available at different levels from $100 to $1500. All proceeds benefit the Stepping Stones Educational Therapy Center.
For more information, call Matthew Peeler at 770-468-0039 or Cameron Scott at 678-628-6530.
Golf tourney to benefit Stepping Stones is June 21
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks