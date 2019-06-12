/Unitedbank
Golf tourney to benefit Stepping Stones is June 21

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Features
Wednesday, June 12. 2019
The Stepping Stones Shootout golf tournament is set for Friday, June 21 at Morgan Dairy Golf Club. The shotgun start is set for 9 a.m.

Registration is $400 per team. The first place team will win $2,000 if the goal of a field of 18 teams is reached.

Sponsorships are available at different levels from $100 to $1500. All proceeds benefit the Stepping Stones Educational Therapy Center.

For more information, call Matthew Peeler at 770-468-0039 or Cameron Scott at 678-628-6530.
