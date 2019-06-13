At a press conference Thursday evening, sheriff Brad White indicated his suspicions that Frenchie Fambro was the likely shooter in a double murder/suicide earlier in the day on Fredonia Church Road.
Pending confirmation from GBI crime scene techs, White said it was likely Fambro, 55, shot Al Ogletree, 50, at his home at 159 Fredonia Church Road. Ogletree did not report for work Thursday morning and a relative checking on him found his body blocking the door. He had trauma to the head - likely a gunshot wound.
Fambro is also thought to have shot his stepfather, 88-year-old Charlie Sutton, who was found dead in a bed in his home at 234 Fredonia Church Road. Fambro was also dead in a bed in that home from what is likely a self-inflicted gunsot wound to the head. A gun was found near his body. Sutton's wife Annie is currently a superior court bailiff for the sheriff's department.
Fambro was invovled in another shooting here in 2011 but was one of the first people exonerated under Georgia's Stand Your Ground law which was new at the time.
Here is our online coverage from the day he was freed, Nov. 12, 2012:
For the second time, Frenchie Fambro has been cleared of any wrongdoing in connection with the July 21, 2011 shooting death of Christoper Martin Stepanski, 26.
Stepanski was shot and killed in the parking lot of JR Food Mart on College Drive in Barnesville.
Judge Bill Fears signed an order November 12, noting his finding that Fambro shot Stepanski in self defense. Testimony and forensics indicated Stepanski was in - or very near - Fambro's car when Fambo fired, striking Stepanski twice.
Judge Fears' order grants Fambro immunity from prosecution in the case.
Fambro, 49, had originally been charged with murder but chief magistrate William Thomas dropped that charge at a hearing on September 8, 2011. Fambro was later indicted on one count of involuntary manslaughter - the charge which Judge Fears has effectively dismissed.
Fambro has long been free on bond.
Frenchie Fambro during a previous court appearance. (File photo by Walter Geiger)
Updated: Likely shooter in Fredonia Church Rd. double murder/suicide was charged in another shooting here in 2011
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks