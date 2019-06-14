Mr. Billy Dee Jackson, age 45, of Barnesville, GA passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Brightmoor Hospice.
Billy was born on Monday, October 29, 1973 to the late William Edward Jackson and Deana Carver Jackson. He was a truck driver and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Barnesville. Billy loved to ride his motorcycle.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Jackson; children, Kristopher Jackson, Taylor Jackson, Isaiah Jackson, Destiny Jackson, and Selena Jackson; mother, Deana Carver Jackson; brothers and sisters-in-law, John & Kristin Jackson and Bruce & Billie Myers; sister and brother-in-law, Jackie & Isaac Brandon.
A memorial service for Billy Jackson will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Barnesville with Reverend Garth Forster officiating. Friends may visit the family from 1:00 P.M. until the service hour.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Jackson family.
