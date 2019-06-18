LTC Joseph C. Boggs, US Army RET., 86, of Kansas City, MO passed away June 5, 2019, at the Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron, MO. He was born August 18, 1932 in Barnesville, GA, the son of Joseph R. and Caroline Nannie Boggs.
Following his graduation from Gordon Military College, Barnesville’s high school, he attended Southern Technical Institute in Atlanta, GA before entering the Army’s Infantry School in April 1954 as a Second Lieutenant. After infantry school he completed paratrooper training, and become a pilot certified for both aircraft and helicopters. He spent 7 years of a 23-year military career overseas including tours in Germany, Korea and Vietnam all having leadership responsibilities. While in the service Joe earned a BA from the University of Omaha-Nebraska and would later use that degree as a Trust Investment Officer at UMB Bank in Kansas City after retiring from the United States Army as a Lieutenant Colonel.
While stationed at Ft. Riley, KS, he met his wife of 63 years, Janet Ann Tognascioli after swimming across the Officer’s Club Pool. Although she turned down his initial offers for a date he was not deterred and they were married on July 1, 1956. Joe enjoyed traveling, being with people, entertaining, playing golf and pool and watching college and professional sports. His path crossed people from many different walks of life including artists, military instructors, astronauts, battlefield heroes, physicians, business and industry leaders, college and professional athletes, high school students (as a substitute teacher), a future Miss America, and in the last year more professional care givers than he would have liked.
In addition to his wife Janet, survivors include their son, Michael Boggs and wife Susan; brother Richard R. Boggs and wife Fran; sister-in-law Allie Boggs, brother’s in law Joseph Tognascioli, Herschel Tognascioli and wife JoAnn; grand daughters Kristen Petty and husband, Preston and Karen Boggs; great grandsons, Sage and Lennon Petty; and many cousins, nephews and nieces. He was preceeded in death in 2017 by his older brother James.
Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the Platte Woods United Methodist Church, where visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Committal service with full military honors will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Missouri Veteran’s Home in Cameron. The Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Memories of Joe and condolences may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
LTC Joseph C. Boggs
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks