If you are looking for a bargain on desks, chairs, tables or similar items, the LC athletic program has just the opportunity for you. Vast quantities of surplus furniture and other items from the soon-to-be-demolished old high school building will be available at a huge yard sale Wednesday and Thursday.
The sale will be conducted in the high school building from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. both days and all proceeds will go to the athletic department. All items must go and will not be priced until early Wednesday.
Buyers should park in the old gym parking lot off Peacock Street and enter the high school through the back entrance near the college and career academy building.
The demolition team will take possession of the old campus Monday, June 24 and the bulldozers will turn it into rubble from which a new soccer/practice filed will soon arise.
Updated: Huge yard sale underway at LC
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks