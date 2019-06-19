Policy is, or at least should be, based on public opinion. Public opinion has always been like a pendulum - constantly swinging. It swings to the far left and then slowly to the far right. The period of time the pendulum spends in the balanced middle, where common sense thrives, is very short.
There are many out there who try to control the narrative of events you hear in order to swing your opinion toward policies they support and would like to see put into effect.
Perhaps no other issue illustrates this as well as the debate over abortion in America.
Updated: There is only one way to end the abortion debate
