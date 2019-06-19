/Unitedbank
James Thomas Crews (Booking photo: LCSO)

Man implicated in Walmart video sting held on $10,000 bond here

Walter Geiger
Wednesday, June 19. 2019
A 35-year-old Barnesville man is being held in the Lamar County jail on a $10,000 bond after being caught up in a video sting at the Griffin Walmart where he allegedly planned to meet what he thought was a 14-year-old boy for sex.

James Thomas Crews of 205 Georgia Ave., Apt 4 was charged with one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes by LCSO investigator Kathryn Knapp Monday. His bond was set at a hearing before chief magistrate Karen Jackson Wednesday morning.

