Mr. Frenchie M. Fambro 55 of 234 Fredonia Church Road transitioned on Thursday at his residence. Funeral services will be held on Monday 1pm at the Bethel Baptist Church. Pastor James C. Marable will officiate, and interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 5-8 p.m. Services are under the direction of Trice Funeral Home Inc. of Barnesville.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving mother Mrs. Annie F. Sutton of Barnesville; two disters Mrs. Latonya Parson-Fambro and Mrs. Curlisa Garland; two brothers Mr. Beaufort Fambro of Warner Robins and Mr. Stacey Fambro of LaGrange; aunts Mrs. Mattie (Alfred) Hutchinson, Ms. Bertha O’Neal, Mrs. Portia Ogletree all of Barnesville. Ms, Faye Lockhart of Thomaston, and Ms. Roylene Watson of Griffin; uncles Mr. Etoy Ogletree of Barnesville, Mr. Tyrone (Charlene) Smith of Thomaston Mr. Johnny O’Neal of Barnesille, Mr. Bobby Edge of Barnesville, Mr. Nathaniel Edge of Atlanta and Mr. Charles Smith of Belhaven North Carolina; devoted friend, Mr. Kevin Rousseau; spiritual guidance the Pace Family. A host of cousins, other family members, and friends will all mourn his passing.
French M. Fambro
