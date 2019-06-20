Mr. Al T. Ogletree, more affectionately known as Road Runner, age 50, of 159 Fredonia Church Road, transitioned on Thursday. Funeral services will be held on Thursday 1pm at the Bethel Baptist Church. Pastor James C. Marable will officiate, and interment was in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held today from 5-8pm
Trice Funeral Home Inc of Barnesville oversees all Professional Services.
Al is survived by his loving mother Ms. Flossie M. Ogletree of Barnesville; daughter Ms. Mandriecka Altriece Ogletree; sons Travorius Malique Altavious Ogletree, Bobby Smith, and Jamarcus Smith; five grandchildren Sa’Riyah A. Ogletree, Avion S. Ogletree, Eliana A. Ferrer-Ogletree, J’Mariyon Smith and By’Quavius Smith; his aunts, who loved him dearly, Ms. Faye Buckner, Ms. Carolyn V. Ogletree, Ms. Doretha Blackmon, Ms. Mary Ann Ogletree, and Ms. Sylvia Ogletree; a host of cousins, co-workers, and many dear friends whom all will miss his presence
Al T. Ogletree
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks