Josiah Hugh Shearouse, age 17 of Griffin, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019.
Josiah was born in Barnesville, Georgia on April 5, 2002. He was a member of Rehoboth Baptist Church. Josiah was a homeschooled student in the 11th grade. He enjoyed the outdoors and often went hunting and fishing. He was always willing to help anyone in need especially his family. He enjoyed family vacations to Tybee for deep sea fishing and then the winter ski trips to Utah or Colorado. He was a hard worker and would take time to learn what was necessary to accomplish the task. Some of his proudest achievements so far, were buying and fixing up his truck (Ranger) along with refurbishing a trailer that he built for his inherited John boat.
Survivors include his father, Samuel Shearouse; his mother, Sandy Stovall and husband AJ;
sisters, Maci Shearouse, Anna Shearouse and fiancée Landon Nix, Bethany Shearouse, Mary Kate Shearouse, Sarah Joy Shearouse; grandparents, Rod and Betty Shearouse, Norman and Deborah Holle, Bob and Meg Stovall; aunts, uncles and cousins, Cliff and Sandi Shearouse, and children, Clay, Maggi, Sadi, Ben and Anna Shearouse and children, Gardner, Ellie Grace, Mattox, Gill and Kristi Shearouse and children, Bella, Lexi, Buster and Natalie Holle and son, Parker; Betsy and Sebastien Roch and son Ben.
A visitation was held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Rehoboth Baptist Church, 1304 Barnesville Rd., Griffin, GA 30224 with a funeral service following. Interment followed in the Church Cemetery.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Road, Griffin is in charge of the arrangements.
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Josiah Shearouse by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories.
