Deacon Charlie G. Sutton

Thursday, June 20. 2019
Deacon Charlie G. Sutton 88, of 234 Fredonia Church Road, transitioned at his residence on Thursday. Funeral services will be held on Saturday 1 p.m. at the Bethel Baptist Church. Pastor James C. Marable will officiate and interment with military honors will be held in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday 5-8 p.m.
Services under the direction of Trice Funeral Home Inc. of Barnesville.
Deacon Sutton leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted wife Annie F. Sutton of Barnesville; one daughter Ms. Vanessa Sutton of Florida; three sons Mr. Robert Zellner of Griffin, Mr. Beaufort Fambro of Warner Robins, and Mr. Stacey Fambro of LaGrange; Numerous grandchildren and one brother Mr. Charles Smith of Belhaven, North Carolina; a host of cousins and many dear friends will all miss his presence.
