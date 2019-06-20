Deacon Charlie G. Sutton 88, of 234 Fredonia Church Road, transitioned at his residence on Thursday. Funeral services will be held on Saturday 1 p.m. at the Bethel Baptist Church. Pastor James C. Marable will officiate and interment with military honors will be held in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday 5-8 p.m.
Services under the direction of Trice Funeral Home Inc. of Barnesville.
Deacon Sutton leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted wife Annie F. Sutton of Barnesville; one daughter Ms. Vanessa Sutton of Florida; three sons Mr. Robert Zellner of Griffin, Mr. Beaufort Fambro of Warner Robins, and Mr. Stacey Fambro of LaGrange; Numerous grandchildren and one brother Mr. Charles Smith of Belhaven, North Carolina; a host of cousins and many dear friends will all miss his presence.
Deacon Charlie G. Sutton
