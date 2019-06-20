Mrs. Lucille C. Williams, age 89, of Barnesville, GA passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Eternal Hope Hospice.
Lucille was born on Friday, November 29, 1929 in Fruithurst, AL to the late George Newton Cheatwood and the late Bessie Jones Cheatwood. She was also preceded in death by her children, Cathy L. Bates & Judy D. Hammack and by her granddaughter, Jane Marie Abbott. Lucille was the last surviving member of 8 siblings. She worked at Heritage Inn Nursing Home as a CNA and was a member of the Antioch Baptist Church for 17 years. Lucille was an avid reader and was very devoted to her church. She loved being a wife and mother.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael W. & Emily Sears; daughter and son-in-law, Bonny & Jimmy Abbott; son, Christopher M. Sears; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive.
A funeral service for Mrs. Lucille C. Williams will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Antioch Baptist Church with Dr. Jeff Morgan officiating. Interment will follow in Lamar Memory Gardens. Friends may visit the family from 10:00 A.M. until the service hour.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Williams family.
Lucille C. Williams
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks