Zaxby's employees huddled together as firefighters brought a grease fire in the franchise's kitchen under control here Friday. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Grease fire temporarily shutters Zaxby's

Walter Geiger
Friday, June 21. 2019
A grease fire erupted in the kitchen at the Barnesville Zaxby's Friday morning, shuttering the fast food franchise right at the lunch hour.

All employees made it out safely. BFD and LCFD personnel repsonded and controlled the situation quickly though there was extensive smoke billowing out of the building.

The original 911 call went out at 11:47 a.m.
