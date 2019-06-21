A grease fire erupted in the kitchen at the Barnesville Zaxby's Friday morning, shuttering the fast food franchise right at the lunch hour.
All employees made it out safely. BFD and LCFD personnel repsonded and controlled the situation quickly though there was extensive smoke billowing out of the building.
The original 911 call went out at 11:47 a.m.
Zaxby's employees huddled together as firefighters brought a grease fire in the franchise's kitchen under control here Friday. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Grease fire temporarily shutters Zaxby's
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks