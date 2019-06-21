Donald Perrin Holmes, age 83, of Barnesville passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Navicent Health in Macon, Georgia.
A longtime resident of Barnesville, Mr. Holmes was the only child of Donald Perrin Holmes, Sr. and Simone Lea Holmes of Springfield, Massachusetts. Mr. Holmes was predeceased in death by his wife of 39 years, LaNira Adams Holmes, also of Barnesville. Mr. Holmes’ maternal grandfather was an Ojibway Indian from Northern Quebec, Canada and his paternal grandmother was descended from John Adams, the second president of the United States. Mr. Holmes was born in Eagleville, Connecticut and attended schools in Springfield, Massachusetts. He attended Hilyer College in Hartford, Connecticut, the University of Connecticut and Foothills College in Palo Alto, California. During a 47-year career, he was employed as a Design Engineering Contractor for several companies located in 20 states and Toronto & Montreal Canada. Mr. Holmes had residences in 8 of the states where he worked. Mr. Holmes had a second career as a “Crime Victim Advocate” for the Lamar County Sheriffs Office, where he retired after 9 years of service at age 78. Mr. Holmes was a Member and Deacon at the First Baptist Church of Barnesville.
Survivors include two daughters, Julie Homes of Barnesville and Marci Vickers Poratta (Jorge) of Douglas, GA.
The family will receive visitors at the First Baptist Church of Barnesville on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. with a Memorial Service to follow at 2:00 P.M. Interment to follow at Greenwood will be private.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to “The National Kidney Foundation” 270 Peachtree Street, NE #1040 Atlanta, GA 30303.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Holmes family.
Donald Perrin Holmes
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks