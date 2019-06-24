Mrs. Margarite Elizabeth Vaughn Davis, age 76, of Barnesville, GA passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.
Margarite was born on Tuesday, March 2, 1943 to the late George Clifford Vaughn, Jr. and the late Martha Jane Jones Vaughn. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Luther Allen Davis. Margarite worked for Heritage Inn as a nurse.
She is survived by her children, George Russell Boyt, Jr. (Rosie), Amelia Chambers (Jack), and Robin Boyt (Patsy); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews also survive. A funeral service for Mrs. Margarite Davis will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Pastor Rick Moncrief officiating. Interment will follow in Midway Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M.
The family will receive friends at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Davis family.
