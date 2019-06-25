Lamar Arts is seeking out the artwork of late Barnesville artist Laura King for an August exhibit at the Depot Gallery.
King worked and taught out of a studio at her home on Atlanta Street where she replicated the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel on the ceiling of her basement. Sadly, the home was torn down years ago and the work not salvaged.
If you have a piece of King’s art and would be willing to loan it for the exhibit, contact Kay Pedrotti at 678-603-7268. This will be a memorial exhibit and not works will be offered for sale.
Note: The Herald Gazette is also looking for a photo of Mrs. King for use in future coverage of this event.
This piece, completed by local artist Laura King in 1991, belongs to her former student Tasha Webster.
