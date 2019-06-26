City attorney Bobby Melton declined comment last week after the Georgia Court of Appeals issued the latest blow to Barnesville’s plan to relocate over 100 graves from the historic Wadsworth-Clayton cemetery.
In a ruling issued June 18, a three-judge panel denied an appeal filed by the city which sought to overturn Judge Tommy Wilson’s July 27, 2018 denial of a grave relocation permit. Judge Amanda Mercier wrote the opinion with justices Anne Elizabeth Barnes and Trent Brown concurring.
In the ruling, Judge Mercier wrote the evidence supported Judge Wilson’s denial, no reversible error of law appears and an opinion would have no value for setting future precedents.
"I remain appalled that the city spent so much of everyone's tax money trying to beat up this good family with wrongful and ill-advised applications of the legal process," Ed Furr (above) said of the most recent win in the Wadsworth-Clayton Cemetery battle
