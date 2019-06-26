Official groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Boys & Girls Club are set for Monday, July 1 at 1 p.m. at the construction site behind Lamar County Elementary School off Roberta Drive. Crews have been busy backfilling the site, eliminating a slope.
Construction of the club has been fast-tracked with opening set for next January.
The club steering committee is chaired by Joe Edwards
Site preparation work is underway off Roberta Drive where the new Boys & Girls Club will be constructed. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
