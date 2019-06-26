/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Crews began tearing down the breezeways connecting the old high school (left) and the old gym (right) which will be retained Wednesday. The new high school campus is seen in the background. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Farewell ceremony set for old high school

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Wednesday, June 26. 2019
A brief farewell ceremony for the old high school building has been set for 9 a.m. Friday. The public is invited to watch as demolition begins in earnest.

The event will be held in the area between the college and career academy building and the rear entrances to the old campus. Parking will be available in the gym parking lot.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette