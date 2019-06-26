A brief farewell ceremony for the old high school building has been set for 9 a.m. Friday. The public is invited to watch as demolition begins in earnest.
The event will be held in the area between the college and career academy building and the rear entrances to the old campus. Parking will be available in the gym parking lot.
Crews began tearing down the breezeways connecting the old high school (left) and the old gym (right) which will be retained Wednesday. The new high school campus is seen in the background. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Farewell ceremony set for old high school
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks