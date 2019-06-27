Mr. Rolly Dewayne Frost, age 67, of Barnesville, GA passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Emory University Hospital.
Mr. Frost was born on Saturday, November 17, 1951 to the late Raymond Frost and the late Etta Stephens Frost. He was a general contractor. Dewayne was a talented blacksmith and an accomplished knife maker. He earned his Journeyman Smith in knife making and collected classic cars. His daughter and his grandchildren were his pride and joy.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Lynda Frost; daughter and son-in-law, Ashley Frost & Kevin Cormier; grandchildren, Landon Cormier, Saylor Cormier, Remington Cormier, and Estelle Cormier; sisters, Glenda Carter (Richard), Vickey Vaughan (Wimpy), Shelia Bowdoin, and Cheryl Frost; several nieces, nephews, and beloved cousins also survive.
A memorial service for Rolly Dewayne Frost will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home with Deacon Thomas Kretzmer and Jay McLeod officiating. Friends may visit the family from 1:00 P.M. until the service hour.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Frost family.
