No one was seriously injured Friday afternoon when a Mercury Villager pulled out in front of a Norfolk Southern freight train in downtown Barnesville about 1:15 p.m. The train struck the van and dragged it along the tracks for some distance.
The passengers were frightened but unhurt. The van is totaled.
Traffic is a mess. Avoid the area. State troopers are on the way to process the scene and clear the tracks.
The scene immediately after impact. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Train remains undefeated
