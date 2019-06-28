/Unitedbank
The scene immediately after impact. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Train remains undefeated

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Friday, June 28. 2019
No one was seriously injured Friday afternoon when a Mercury Villager pulled out in front of a Norfolk Southern freight train in downtown Barnesville about 1:15 p.m. The train struck the van and dragged it along the tracks for some distance.

The passengers were frightened but unhurt. The van is totaled.

Traffic is a mess. Avoid the area. State troopers are on the way to process the scene and clear the tracks.
Comments
No comments
