Posting addresses now mandatory on all newly-constructed homes here

In an effort to aid emergency personnel and first responders, the Lamar County commission is now requiring roadside address signs at all newly-constructed homes. “This is a requirement for new homes but we encourage everyone to do it,” commission chairman Charles Glass said.
The ordinance requires signs that measure at least 12 by six inches with numerals that are three-and-a-half to four inches high. Both the sign background and numerals must be reflective.
“I wish residents would go outside their homes and walk 60-100 feet down the road in both directions so they can see just how hard it is for us to spot their driveway in the dark. Rain makes it that much harder. Precious seconds spent looking for a driveway could save a life,” firefighter/EMT Charlie Muise observed.
The fire department will make and install the proper signage at your home for just $20. Forms are available at all fire stations and many other locations including Milner city hall.
For more information, call the county commission office at 770-358-5146.
Firefighter/EMT Charlie Muise shows off one of the $20 address signs. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
