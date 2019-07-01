Mrs. Sara Louise Harper Mathews, age 72, of Barnesville, GA passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Brightmoor Hospice.
Mrs. Mathews was born on Wednesday, January 15, 1947 to the late John Harper and the late Edith Marie Meeks Harper. She worked in the loan department at 1st National Bank and was a member of the Barnesville Church of the Nazarene. Louise loved the beach and the mountains. She enjoyed shopping and she loved to read all books, but mysteries were her favorite. Louise loved spending time with her grandchildren & family and she loved her church family.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Bobby Mathews; daughter and son-in-law, Leslie Renee Mathews Cantrell (Zeb); grandchildren, Zoe McKay and Zade Kingston; sisters, Betty Jean Blackston and Maryann Brown; brother, John T. Harper; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
A funeral service for Mrs. Sara Louise Mathews will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Barnesville Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Kevin Thomas officiating. Interment will follow in Lamar Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.
