An 18-year-old white male is in stable condition at Navicent Health/Macon Medical Center after being shot late Saturday night at Magnolia Apartments on Greenwood Street in Barnesville.
The victim was in an apartment when a shot was fired, apparently through a window, and struck him in the neck at 11:43 p.m.
The probe into the shooting is ongoing and there have been no arrests thus far, according to Sgt. Belinda Penamon of the Barnesville Police Department.
BPD working possible drive-by shooting at Magnolia Apartments
