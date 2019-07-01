/Unitedbank
This SWAT team sniper was on station for Monday's raid. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Updated: Drive-by shooting suspects arrested, identified

Walter Geiger
Monday, July 1. 2019
Updated: About an hour ago
A phalanx of law enforcement officers swarmed a home at 151 Grove Street in Barnesville Monday evening, hoping to locate suspects in a drive-by shooting that took place on Greenwood Street in Barnesville Saturday night. No one was in the residence. Officers then relocated to Fuller's Trailer Park and made two arrests.

Capt. Al Moltrum identified those arrested as Kahlif Lee, 25, and Raphael Khalil Kelley, 19. Kelly is the suspected shooter.

