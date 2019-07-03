/Unitedbank
Fireworks at The Rock Ranch June 29 (Photo: Walter Geiger)

VFW Post to host July 4 events

Walter Geiger
Wednesday, July 3. 2019
The local VFW Post will hosts its annual Independence Day celebration Thursday. Events begin with the annual Hambone motorcycle ride. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with a mandatory safety meeting at 10 a.m.

The fee is $15 per rider and $5 per passenger with kickstands up at 11 a.m. The ride will begin and end at the VFW post. Events will last the day with various raffles, an auction, a bake sale, lunch plates and hot dogs for the kids. A big fireworks display will be launched when it gets dark.

For more information, call the post at 770-358-6612.

Additionally, Hamlin Hills in Forsyth will offer a big celebration Saturday, July 6 beginning at 7 p.m. which includes fireworks and a smoke-free concert. Barry Darnell and the Mobile Slim Band will headline the concert. Darnell and his band performed here earlier this year the the BBQ & Blues Festival.

Also on the bill are Eddie Johnson & The Southern Wings Band and Don Austin. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the gate. For more information, visit hamlinhills.com.
