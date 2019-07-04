/Unitedbank
First responders at the scene of Thursday morning's fatal crash on Chappell Mill Road. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Updated: Man killed in Chappell Mill Road crash identified

Walter Geiger
Thursday, July 4. 2019
Walkers out for morning exercise came upon a fatal crash scene in the 900 block of Chappell Mill Road here early July 4. The driver, a black male approximately 30 years old, had been partially ejected and his body was pinned under the vehicle, a 2004 Honda Accord.

Coroner Jim Smith has identified the victim as Thomas Jefferson Harris of 300 Patrol Rd. in Forsyth and estimate the crash time at about 2 a.m.

#1 Golden Girl on 07/04/19 at 02:44 PM
Did the deceased man (RIP) live at the Ga. Department of Corrections? That is their address.
