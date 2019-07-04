Walkers out for morning exercise came upon a fatal crash scene in the 900 block of Chappell Mill Road here early July 4. The driver, a black male approximately 30 years old, had been partially ejected and his body was pinned under the vehicle, a 2004 Honda Accord.
Coroner Jim Smith has identified the victim as Thomas Jefferson Harris of 300 Patrol Rd. in Forsyth and estimate the crash time at about 2 a.m.
First responders at the scene of Thursday morning's fatal crash on Chappell Mill Road. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Updated: Man killed in Chappell Mill Road crash identified
