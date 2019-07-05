DNA collected in sexual assault now being tested; lookout issued for truck

Sheriff Brad White and his investigators are awaiting results from DNA testing in a sexual assault case that occurred on Camp Road June 24. The initial 911 call came in at about 4:30 p.m.
The female victim reported a white male entered the home, placed something over her head and sexually assaulted her.
“We collected DNA from the victim. It was sent to the crime lab and the GBI will enter it into the CODIS database. We hope to get a match. We have reviewed security video from nearby businesses and are working other leads. We have interviewed some neighbors and served some search warrants. We want to get this solved as quickly as we can,” sheriff White said.
Based on information gathered thus far, the sheriff has issued a lookout for a white Ford F-150 pickup with a regular cab. The year model is thought to be around 2000. The truck has a roll top style bed cover on it.
If you know of such a truck or have any information regarding this case, call the sheriff’s office at 770-358-5159.