Darrin Clark has been named head boys basketball coach at LC.

Clark to lead Trojan basketball team

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Features
Friday, July 5. 2019
Darrin Clark has been hired as head coach for the LC Trojan basketball team. Clark is coming to Barnesville from Macon where he was head coach at Southwest Macon.

