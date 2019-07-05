Mr. William Wade Head, age 61, of Barnesville, GA passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at his residence.
Wade was born on Friday, April 11, 1958 to the late William Pitt Head and the late Pauline Wade Head. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Smith. Wade owned Quality Paving. He liked to collect Coca-Cola memorabilia and travel.
Wade is survived by his son, Gralon Head; daughters, Picabo Head and Lanie Johnson; true loving friend, Freck; his Quality Paving family, his pet, Pierre.
A funeral service for Mr. Wade Head will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Reverend Chip Garrison officiating. The family will receive friends at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Head family.
