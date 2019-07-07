Rotary inducts officers; hands out member awards

The Barnesville Rotary Club held its annual induction banquet June 18 at the Barnesville civic center with two members granted Hall of Honor status.
Floyd Moye accepted his induction plaque. The late Hayward Cox was also inducted posthumously. His award was accepted by his widow, Karen Cox. Linda Olivier received the president’s award and Bob Taylor was named Rotarian of the Year.
The 2019-2020 officer are Paul Stinson, president; Olivier, vice-president, president elect; Erica Johnson, secretary; Michael Keenan, treasurer; Taylor, sergeant at arms; Curtis Weaver, board of directors; Sherry Farr, chairman community and club service; Tim Turner, chairman fundraising; Kathy Oxford, chairman foundation committee; Dorothy Carter, chairman youth services committee; Kelli Mercer, chairman public relations committee; Kelvin Chute, chairman program committee; Bill Lindsey, Mr. Sunshine.
Future presidential nominees are Oxford, 2022-23; Keenan, 2023-24; and Weaver, 2024-25.
Floyd Moye was inducted into the Rotary Hall of Honor.
