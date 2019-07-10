Police report

Between Monday, July 1 and Monday, July 8 the Barnesville Police Department made the following arrests:
Jontavious McFadden, 28, 119 Thurman St., Griffin, giving false name to officer;
Roberto Ramirez Flores, 29, 308 Forsyth St., Barnesville, driving without a license;
Charles Tucker, 46, 134 Johnson St., Barnesville, warrant out of another county;
Ashley Langford, 22, 130 Church St., Barnesville, disorderly;
Chasity Spinks, 22, 128 12th St., Barnesville, disorderly;
Earl Jacobs, 75, 111 Jacobs Rd., Barnesville, failure to appear;
Trudy Walker, 42, 107 Herbert St., Apt. D, Thomaston, theft by shoplifting;
Jeffery Beach, 28, 124 Bradley Cir., Barnesville, disorderly;
Khalif Lee, 24, 151 Grove St., Barnesville, aggravated assault.
There were 190 calls for service including: six fights, six animal complaints, 22 security checks, three thefts, one burglary, 10 domestics, 12 foot patrols, 29 suspicious persons/vehicles, two accidents, six escorts, nine alarms, three damage to property and one lost/mislaid property.
They issued 23 citations including: one driving without a license, one failure to maintain insurance, six speeding, three hands free law, one littering on highway, one one way traffic, one failure to stop, one headlight violation, one theft by shoplifting, one giving false name to officer, three disorderly and one theft by receiving stolen property.