A man walked (with help) away from a spectacular crash on Hwy. 36 East Monday afternoon. He was taken by ambulance to a Macon trauma center after being extricated from his mangled truck.
The man was driving an older model pickup truck west on Hwy. 36 when he lost control in a curve, ran off the north side of the roadway, took out a highway sign and then traveled another 80 yards in the ditch before striking a driveway with culvert at 728 Hwy. 36 East. The truck went airborne and hit a pine tree about 20 feet off the ground then struck another pine which snapped off and came to rest on the truck which was totaled.
The first 911 dispatch went out at 3:30 p.m.
More to follow...
The victim is removed from his mangled truck at the crash scene. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Man survives spectacular Hwy. 36 crash
