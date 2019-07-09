With profound sadness we announce the passing of Willie “Ivelyn” Cooper Ogletree. Ivelyn passed away peacefully in her home on July 8, 2019. She was a devoted Mother, Grandmother, and a friend to all whose lives she touched. She was a kind, caring, loving, giving, humorous, fun, and compassionate person. She was loved by so many.
Ivelyn was born in Macon, Ga on April 29, 1927 to her Father, Joe Terrell Cooper, Sr. and her Mother, Fannie Lorene Moore Cooper. She is survived by her baby brother Billy (Antigone) Cooper and baby sister Yvonne (Harvey) Melvin. Ivelyn was proceeded in death by her brothers Joe Cooper, Emory Cooper, Shed Cooper, and Wayne Cooper. The family relocated to Barnesville, Ga in approximately 1937 and she remained in Barnesville the remainder of her life.
Ivelyn married Jesse Hill Ogletree on July 12, 1946. They had 5 children – Hill Ogletree, Terry Ogletree, Pam (Donald) Royal, Susan Ogletree, and Gary (Kendra) Ogletree. She was proceeded in death by her Husband, Jesse Hill Ogletree in 1991 and her daughter, Susan Ogletree, in 2007. She had 6 grandchildren – Kim (Jeff) Thomas, Kelli Blakey, Lacy (Jeremy) Worthy, Jeremy (Tara) Ogletree, Chase (Brooke) Ogletree, and Kori Ogletree. She had 13 Great Grandchildren – Abbie Royal, Emmie Thomas, Brantley Worthy, Peyton Thomas, Laura Grace Worthy, Kaylie Thomas, Will Blakey, Robert Blakey, Eli Thomas, Jonah Thomas, Elizabeth Ogletree, Alice Ogletree, and Charlie Sue Ogletree.
Ivelyn had numerous nieces, nephews, and special friends that she loved very much.
Ivelyn worked for 25 years at William Carter Company in Barnesville, Ga. At the age of 40, she attended Upson Technical School in Thomaston, Ga in 1971 and earned her Licensed Practical Nurse degree. She was passionate about Nursing and was known to be a great Nurse! She worked as a Nurse at Upson County Hospital in Thomaston, Ga and at Heritage Inn Nursing Home in Barnesville, Ga until she retired in 1983.
Ivelyn was a member of Barnesville Church of Christ and was a devoted Christian. She set a tremendous example of her Christian faith to her children, grandchildren, family, friends and loved ones. She was an avid gardener and a lifetime member of McIntosh Trail Master Gardeners. Her hobbies included cooking, baking, sewing, quilting, gardening, reading, writing, and journaling. She loved showering her friends and family with special cards in the mail and flower arrangements. She loved spending time with her family and especially loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She especially loved to teach her grandchildren how to shell peas, cut off corn, bake cakes and sweets, and how to garden. She loved to laugh, she loved to make us all laugh, and there was never a dull moment.
A funeral service for Mrs. Willie “Ivelyn” Cooper Ogletree will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Barnesville Church of Christ with Minister Randy Judd officiating. Interment will follow in Lamar Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.
Rest in Peace Mom, Granny, Aunt Ivelyn, Nurse Ivelyn, and our Friend………… Until we meet again.
Written with tremendous love – your Granddaughter, Lacy.
