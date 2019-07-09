By Kay S. Pedrotti
Maxine Smith found her way to Barnesville from the Midwest – Rockford Ill., and Milwaukee, Wisc. – but she took a detour through the battlefields of France in World War II.
She celebrated her 100th birthday on May 19. Her memory for the good things is intact, but some of the worst memories she doesn't talk about. In the “tent hospital” in Cherbourg, she said, the doctors treated all the wounded, but “those who were wounded bad enough went back to the States and those whose wounds were not that bad were sent back to the front.”
She said she joined the U.S. Army because her brothers did, and it was quite an experience for a 23-year-old just out of nursing school. “I felt I wanted to be of use,” said Smith. Her medical group had landed in France just after D-Day.
Maxine Smith
At 100, Maxine Smith has lived an interesting life
