Twenty-five years ago, Barnesville-Lamar County was drying out after Tropical Storm Alberto stalled over the area, dropping 25 inches of rain in a 48-hour period, triggering what has been known since as the ‘Great Flood of 1994’.
It was said Tropical Storm Alberto caused flooding that happens once in 500 years.
“The worst has happened,” late city manager Kenny Roberts said upon telling an emergency meeting of the city council that the dam at the city reservoir had failed. Roberts, James Blackmon, Jimmy Henry and others worked nonstop in a Herculean effort over the next few days to install a temporary dam, preserving the city’s water supply.
This photo of the burst dam at city pond was taken by Walter Geiger from a Piper Cub aircraft piloted by Mo Turner.
Remembering the Great Flood of 1994
