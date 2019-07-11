Wadsworth-Clayton Cemetery battle cost taxpayers $92K+

By Walter Geiger
Its legal battle to relocate over 100 graves from the historic Wadsworth-Clayton Cemetery, which now appears almost certainly doomed, has cost the City of Barnesville $92,610.25 in legal fees, according to an analysis of records obtained by The Herald Gazette following an open records request.
The battle dates back to July 13, 2017 when the county commission voted 3-2 to grant the city a grave relocation permit in order to spur industrial growth. Descendants filed for relief in Fulton County superior court, arguing the issue should have gone before a Lamar superior court judge, and they prevailed.
That led to arguments before Judge Tommy Wilson in Lamar superior court and his ultimate denial of the permit which was upheld by the Georgia court of appeals on June 18.
Two law firms were retained by the city to litigate the matter. Haygood, Lynch, Harris, Melton & Watson of Forsyth was the lead firm on the case. Bobby Melton of that firm did all the city’s work on the case. According to a review of billing records, Melton’s fee is $175 per hour.
