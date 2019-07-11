Frances (Fran) Thristino age 76 of Barnesville, Georgia passed away at her home on Thursday, May 23, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn on September 12, 1942 in Brooklyn, New York to Joseph and Theresa Thristino. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sons, Thomas Scott Wheeler and Christopher Alan Wheeler. She is survived by her son Joseph Wheeler of Kentucky. She is also survived by two sisters Theresa Thristino Wilson of Tallahassee, and Julie Knox of St. Petersburg, Florida, two brothers. Frank Thristino of Massillon, Ohio and Joseph Thristino of Boynton Beach, Florida. She is survived by three grandchildren and one great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews who loved and adored her greatly. She retired from The Department of Children and Family Services in Tallahassee, Florida. She was a very kind, gracious and generous person. She was truly loved by her family and friends and will be missed.