Mr. Bernard Wayne “Bo” Dawson, age 77, of Barnesville, GA passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at his residence.
Bo was born on Sunday, March 8, 1942 to the late Bernard Felton Dawson and the late Muriel Berry Dawson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Runette Hambrick Dawson; son, Gregory Ty Dawson; brothers, Earl Dawson, George Dawson, and Steve Dawson. Bernard was an assistant plant manager with Florida Rock Quarry and was of the Baptist faith. He liked to garden, and he liked farming.
Bo is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Eric & Terri Dawson; grandchildren, Hailey Gutierrez, John Dawson, and Lindsey Robinson; great-grandson, Greyson Gutierrez; brother, Ricky Dawson; several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
A graveside service for Mr. Bo Dawson will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Lamar Memory Gardens with Reverend David Dawson officiating. The family will receive friends at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Dawson family.
