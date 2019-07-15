From the Monroe County sheriff's office:
On July 14, 2019, The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a homicide on Tingle Road in Monroe County. The victim was 42 year-old Tryeflue Lerra O’Neal who lived at the residence. The victim was transported to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy. A juvenile suspect is in custody in South Carolina. Arrangements are being made to have the suspect transported back to Monroe County to face charges in this case. The case is under investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
Juvenile arrested in SC in connection with Monroe County murder
