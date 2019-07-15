/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Gas line repair closes McKenzie Road

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Monday, July 15. 2019
McKenzie Road will be closed to through traffic for the next two weeks as Dixie Pipeline crews repair a gas line in the area. The closure impacts the stretch of road from Martin Dairy Road to Trice Road.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette